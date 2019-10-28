Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Diwali Celebration Lights Up Internet. See Pictures

Virat Kohli celebrated Diwali with wife Anushka Sharma and shared pictures of the charming cricketer-actor couple to light up social media on the festival of lights on Sunday. "Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all," Virat Kohli captioned the pictures on Twitter and Instagram. Virat Kohli recently led India to a 3-0 clean sweep over South Africa to help the national team register a record 11th Test series triumph at home.

Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all pic.twitter.com/36Gr0aA6ae — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 27, 2019

Anushka Sharma also wished her fans on Twitter, along with pictures of celebration with Virat Kohli and vibrant home decor on the festival of Diwali.

"Happy Diwali from us to you and your family. I hope we all find the light in us and may truth always triumph," she said on Twitter.

Happy Diwali from us to you and your family. I hope we all find the light in us and may truth always triumph. pic.twitter.com/QupvcXjcMT — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 27, 2019

Photo Credit: Instagram

Fans flooded the social media posts by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with heartwarming wishes.

Virat married Anushka in a secret ceremony in Italy in December 2017. The couple keeps posting their lovable pictures on internet to charm the fans.

The Indian captain has been rested for the three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh, starting on November 3 in Delhi.

Rohit Sharma will take charge of Team India in the absence of Kohli.

Recently, Kohli and Rohit were spotted discussing a "road-map" for Indian cricket with newly appointed president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly.

Coach Ravi Shastri was not part of the meeting, though. It is certain that Ganguly will have a one-on-one with Shastri during the Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.