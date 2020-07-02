Virat Kohli, who is an epitome of fitness, has been keeping up with his workout schedule even during the last few months. The Indian skipper has been regularly posting videos of his workout at home as cricket is still suspended in India due to the COVID-19 breakout. On Thursday, Kohli took to Twitter and posted a video in which he can be seen doing fly push-ups. Not only he mastered the workout routine, but he also added a clap to the exercise. Last week Hardik Pandya had posted a video of him doing the same workout but Kohli added his own little twist to make things more difficult. "Hey H @hardikpandya7 loved your fly push-ups. Here's adding a little clap to it," Kohli tweeted.

Kohli is not taking his fitness regime lightly and has been working hard to stay in shape during the ongoing coronavirus-enforced break from cricket.

In May, Kohli posted a video of him performing a "180 landings" exercise that amazed his fans.

Like Kohli, many other Indian cricket stars are sweating it out at their respective homes as gyms across the country are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently when the Indian skipper showcased his impressive weightlifting skills, Kohli's workout video not only impressed his fans but it even caught the attention of former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, who was left surprised.

The 31-year-old batsman often gives his inputs to his teammates whenever they share their workout videos on social media.

Kohli's funny take on one of Harbhajan Singh's workout video left fans in splits.

"Well done paji. Building kampp rayi aa magar thodi thodi (the building is shaking a little)," Kohli commented on Harbhajan's workout video.