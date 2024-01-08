The legendary Kapil Dev celebrated his 65th birthday on January 06, 2024. As fans extended greetings on the cricket great's birthday, an old video resurfaced on social media in which Kapil could be seen dancing on the song 'Gulabi Aankhein' with his wife Romi. Kapil's dance moves in the video mesmerised fans who extensively shared the post on the internet. It was refreshing to see the man who made the opponent team dance on his batting and bowling, throwing in some silky moves in the video that is being loved by fans.

Kapil, who led India to their maiden ODI World Cup title in 1983, said he wanted to travel for the game with the rest of his teammates.

"I wasn't invited there. They didn't call me so I did not go. As simple as that. I wanted the whole '83 team to be there with me but I guess due to the fact that it's such a big event and people are so busy handling responsibilities, sometimes they forget," he told ABP news.

Kapil, who made his debut against Pakistan in 1978, was given a surprise party by his friends on Monday night but the former captain has no plans for celebrations on Tuesday and will spend the day at his home.

The all-rounder, who along with Bishan Singh Bedi and Sunil Gavaskar, was inducted into the ICC's Hall of Fame last week, said his birthday wish was to see the Indian cricket team touch new highs this year.

Arguably the best all-rounder that India produced, Kapil ended his Test career with a record 431 wickets and 5,248 runs in 131 matches. His one-day record was no less admirable with 253 wickets and 3,783 runs in 225 ODIs.

