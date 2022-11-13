A Twitter account, impersonating former Australia pacer Shaun Tait, has been suspended after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reported a fake account being used in his name to Twitter. Over the past few days, Tait's fake account was gaining fair bit of traction and the users requested the authorities to verify whether it is actually the pacer's account or not. Tait, who is the bowling coach of Pakistan, can now breathe a sigh of relief as the fake account on his name has been blocked by the micro-blogging site.

On Sunday, the PCB's official Twitter clarified that Tait has no account on Twitter and his fake account has been reported to Twitter.

"Shaun Tait is not on Twitter @shauntait161 is a fake account which has been reported to @Twitter multiple times by the PCB," wrote the PCB.

Shaun Tait is not on Twitter @shauntait161 is a fake account which has been reported to @Twitter multiple times by the PCB. — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 12, 2022

The PCB also tagged a fake account of Tait, and upon clicking the username, the page shows that the profile has been blocked.

Tait played 3 Tests, 35 ODIs and 21 T20Is for Australia, taking 95 wickets across all formats of the game.

In August 2021, Tait was then appointed as a bowling consultant to the Afghanistan national cricket team. However, at the end of the same year, he ended up resigning from the post.

Earlier this year, he was appointed as the bowling coach of the Pakistan national cricket team for 12 months. He has now seen Pakistan reaching the finals of Asia Cup and now the T20 World Cup.