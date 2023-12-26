When it comes to spin-bowling all-rounders the current generation of cricketers in the Indian team has multiple names that can feature in the all-time list. The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel can all bat very well while being incredibly threatening with the ball. The reputation that the trio has doesn't just hold true in India but it seems like the Australian cricket team is also of the same opinion. In a picture that has emerged from Australia's dressing room, it does look like they hold the trio of Axar, Jadeja and Ashwin in high regards.

A picture surfaced on social media, showcasing Steve Smith and a whiteboard with a few names written on it. The title of the topic was "Greatest Spinning All-rounders In History".

The list included names of Daniel Vettori, Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravindra Jadeja, Shakib Al Hasan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Travis Head, Richie Benaud, Samit Patel and Axar Patel.

When it comes to the ICC rankings for all-rounders in Tests, the Indian stars Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin occupy the No. 1 and No. 2 spots respectively. Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan comes in next at the No. 3 spot while England captain Ben Stokes is placed 4th. The 5th position also sees and Indian name, with Axar Patel taking up the spot.

As a pair, Ashwin and Jadeja have truly revolutionised spin bowling in Test cricket. When it comes to Test matches in India, Ashwin and Jadeja are among the first picks on the team sheet. On some occasions, Axar Patel also takes up a spot alongside them in the team.

But, overseas contests haven't seen Ashwin and Jadeja being used together in the XI too often.