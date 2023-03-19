Known for his explosive batting, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif was also a gun fielder during his playing days. And even though he has retired from professional cricket way back in 2012, he has still not lost his electric abilities on the field. On Saturday, Kaif rolled back the years with two stunning catches in a Legends League Cricket match against the Asia Lions. The first one was when he dived to his right and pulled off a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Upul Tharanga.

The second one saw Kaif cover plenty of ground before giving Mohammad Hafeez his marching orders with a running dive catch near wide long-off.

Asia Lions roared past India Maharajas with a clinical all-round performance, avenging their ten-wicket defeat to their opponents in their last match to register an emphatic 85-run victory. Batting first, and posting a whopping total of 191 for 5 in 20 overs.

Asia Lions bowled out India Maharajas for a paltry 106 runs in 16.4 overs. India Maharajas supporters had nothing to cheer except for their skipper Gautam Gambhir's elegant knock of 32.

The architects of Asia Lions' victory were opener Upul Tharanga, who cracked 50 off 31 balls with seven boundaries and a six, and his partner Tillakaratne Dilshan, who scored a run-a-ball 27 runs.

Together they put on an 83 runs partnership in 8.5 overs to set the base for a huge total.

The Asia Lions will meet the World Giants in the title clash on Monday, March 20.

