Vinod Kambli Proclaims Love For Sachin Tendulkar On Twitter

Updated: 29 May 2017 19:29 IST

Vinod Kambli sent an emotional message for his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar after watching "Sachin: A Billion Dreams".

Vinod Kambli sent an emotional message for Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter. © Vinod Kambli/Twitter.

The friendship between master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli has been one of the talking points on and off the cricket field. With Tendulkar's biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' already running in the theaters, the movie has allowed many of his former and current teammates to revisit the "struggle to fame" journey of the cricket legend. Many cricketers took to social media to congratulate Tendulkar and applauded the movie. But, one name that won the hearts was his former teammate and best friend - Vinod Kambli - who sent an emotional message for his childhood friend Tendulkar after watching the movie.

Kambli shared this old picture alongside Tendulkar and wrote on Twitter, "@sachin_rt .Dear Master Blaster. I Love You."

Tendulkar and Kambli are also famous for their world record partnership of 664 runs in a school cricket match.

They posted the huge partnership while playing for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier's High School, Fort in the Harris Shield semi-final at Sassanian ground at Azad Maidan.

Kambli scored an unbeaten 349 runs, while Tendulkar slammed 326 not out to put together a world record partnership.

This Harris Shield semi-final clash is an integral part of Tendulkar's movie as well.

Topics : India Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Vinod Kambli Cricket
Highlights
  • Vinod Kambli played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India
  • Vinod Kambli scored 2477 ODI runs
  • Vinod Kambli has 4 Test centuries to his name
