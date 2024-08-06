Former Indian cricket team star Vinod Kambli has been struggling with health issues for quite some time and the recent video of him has left social media users shocked. Kambli was seen struggling to walk properly in the video as people had to give him support and remove him safely from the road. Kambli looked slightly disoriented and he was finding it quite difficult to find his balance. While some social media users speculated that he was drunk in the video, many others said that he has been physically unwell for some time and his deteriorating health resulted in his inability to move properly.

NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Kambli has played more than 100 ODIs for India and 17 Test matches. The talented left-hander slammed almost 10,000 runs in First Class cricket with a best individual score of 262.

In other news, Rohit Sharma continued his dominant run in ODI cricket with yet another half-century during the second game against Sri Lanka, overtaking Rahul Dravid to become the country's fourth-highest run-getter in the format.

After a half-century in the first ODI, Rohit continued firing all cylinders in the second ODI, scoring 66 in just 44 balls, with five fours and four sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 145.

Now in 264 matches, Rohit has scored 10,831 runs at an average of 49.23, with a strike rate of 92.29, with 31 centuries and 57 fifties. His best score is 264.

Also, as an opener, Rohit has overtaken Sachin Tendulkar to register the most fifty-plus scores for India in international cricket. With 43 centuries and 78 fifties, he has got 121 fifty-plus scores as an opener in cricket, just one more than Sachin's 120, who had 45 centuries and 75 fifties as an opener.

Advertisement

(With ANI inputs)