Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Takes Jharkhand Into Semi-Finals With A Six

Updated: 15 March 2017 18:06 IST

Jharkhand made it to the semi-finals of Vijay Hazare Trophy after completing a win over Vidharbha with MS Dhoni unbeaten on 18.

Jharkhand beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets to enter into semi-finals of Vijay Hazare Trophy © PTI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni completed Jharkhand's win with a six and took his team into the semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after outplaying Vidarbha by six wickets at the Palam Ground in New Delhi on Wednesday. Choosing to bat, Vidarbha found themselves in dire straits at 87 for seven before Ravi Jangid came up with a fighting 62 to take his team to 159 for nine in 50 overs. Jharkhand's potent pacers Varun Aaron, Rahul Shukla and Monu Kumar tested the opposition with short-pitched stuff on a lifeless track, sharing four wickets among themselves.

Later, Jharkhand openers Pratyush Singh (33) and Ishan Kishan (35) provided a solid start before Dhoni (18 not out) and Ishank Jaggi (41 not out) completed the chase in 45.1 overs.

It was a rather fitting end to the game with Dhoni hitting a straight six in the first ball off Ganesh Satish.

The quarter-final attracted attention due to Dhoni's presence but the game was not of high quality with the slow pitch making life tough for the batsmen.

Life was also for tough for Dhoni fans who stood on the fence of the ground for the entirety of the game with the Air Force owned ground not equipped to handle large crowds. Quietly watching the action from the sidelines was chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.

With Jharkhand going about their chase comfortably, it did not look like Dhoni would need to come out in the middle.

However, to the delight of people who were clung to the fence since morning, the moment did arrive with fall of Saurabh Tiwary at 116 for four and team needing another 44 runs for a semi-final spot.

It was rare sight as Dhoni walked into the middle in the quiet settings of the Palam Ground with life going on as usual on the road leading to the stadium. However as the word spread of Dhoni being in the middle, the passers-by stopped their vehicles to get a glimpse of one of India's favourite sons.

Dhoni's humility also came to the fore as he obliged a fan with an autograph even though he had trespassed into the centre with Jharkhand nearing the victory target.

(With inputs from PTI)

