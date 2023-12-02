The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Australia on Friday ahead of a three-match Test series, with the first match in Perth starting from December 14. After a disappointing World Cup on the Indian shores, the Pakistan cricket team has gone through a major tweak on and off the field. While star batter Babaz Azam stepped down as captain across formats, the Pakistan cricket team also fired the entire management team that had accompanied the team to India for the World Cup.

Opening batter Shan Masood will lead the red-ball team, Shaheen Afridi has been named captain of the T20I team.

On the management front, Mohammad Hafeez was appointed Director of Cricket, with former pacer Wahab Riaz taking over as the chairman of selectors.

As the Pakistan team arrived Down Under, the players were seen loading their kit bags and luggage inside a truck. The viral video has generated a buzz on social media, drawing both criticism and amusement.

There is no arrangments by the host @CricketAus for the logistics?@TheRealPCB players are busy loading the Luggage themselves,How strange it is.if it happens in pakistan all the world would have mention it in the news,#PakistanTourToAustralia @iMRizwanPak



Courtesy Musa Bilal pic.twitter.com/iKz8tFwAzi — Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) December 1, 2023

Here's how internet reacted:

Bhai koi official staff nahi hai kya jo lauggage truck mein load kare !! It's pathetic !! From Australia or Pakistan cricket board !! Is that way of welcoming ??? — Rajveer (@Rajveerkap) December 1, 2023

This is disrespectful from cricket Australia. Remember the presidential protocol given by PCB to Australian team. — Sassy (@wharfdom) December 1, 2023

O god what is this?

Shame — Manish Thakur (@manisharjun77) December 1, 2023

Pooor from Host nation for inter national event

Above all its theur duty to provide basic facility

Even hotels/ accommodation provide such service of loading unloading — ANKUSH GOYAL (@ankushg95) December 1, 2023

Earlier on Friday, PCB named former players Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum, and Salman Butt as consultant members to chief selector Wahab Riaz.

Their appointment is with immediate effect and their first assignment will be the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which is slated to begin on January 12 after the end of the Australia tour which will begin from December 14.

The trio of experienced former players will look to help the team achieve the success that they did in the T20 World Cup campaign back in 2009 during their playing days.

(With ANI Inputs)