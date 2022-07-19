A video of KL Rahul facing Jhulan Goswami in the nets of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, Goswami can be seen bowling a fuller length delivery on the stumps to Rahul and following it with a short ball outside off stump. The right-handed batter played both the deliveries with perfection as he hit a cover drive on the first ball, while he cut the second ball from the back foot on the off side.

Watch the video here:

K L Rahul is batting and Jhulan Goswami is bowling.



— Juman Sarma (@Juman_gunda) July 18, 2022

It is worth noting that Rahul is currently at the NCA after his successful surgery for sports hernia in Germany. The player had missed the five-match T20I series against South Africa in June this year. He was about to lead the Indian team in the series in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Shama but a groin injury forced him to pull out of the series.

Rahul was last seen playing competitive cricket in the Indian Premier League 2022. He had led newbies Lucknow Super Giants in the tournament this year. Under Rahul's leadership, LSG reached Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 where they lost to Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets. Another debutant Gujarat Titans eventually won the title by defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final.

Rahul is expected to play for India in the side's upcoming five-match series against West Indies but his inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness. India's T20I series in the Caribbean kicks off on July 29.

Talking about Goswami, the right-handed pacer last played for India in the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup. She is not in India's squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games as she announced retirement from the T20I format around four years ago.