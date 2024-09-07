A rare incident took place during a T20 Blast quarter-final match between Somerset and Northamptonshire on September 5. It happened during the first innings. Somerset batter Lewis Gregory was deceived by Saif Zaib, a left-arm orthodox spinner, outside the off stump. The Northamptonshire bowler beat the batter's outside edge and wicketkeeper Lewis McManus did the stumping. Umpire sent the decision upstairs only to find out that McManus had crossed the line of the stumps before collecting the ball and effecting the stumping. As a result it was given a no-ball.

Watch it here:

A very rare type of no ball pic.twitter.com/j5QYoDeihC — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) September 5, 2024

As per article number 27.3.1 of Marylebone Cricket Club, the custodian of the laws of cricket, the wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker's end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler - touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker's end or the striker attempts a run.

After leading Sussex to Blast Finals Day in his first season as T20I captain, Tymal Mills expressed his frustration about star pacer Jofra Archer being unavailable for the clash.

The Blast Finals Day will see the two semi-finals and final being played back-to-back at Edgbaston on September 14. During that period, England will be involved in a three-match home T20I series against their arch-rival, Australia.

The second and third T20Is will be played on September 13 and 15, and as a result, some of the England players are bound to miss the Blast Finals Day. According to ESPNcricinfo, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is working through scenarios, but players will only be released if they are not needed for the final two matches.

Mills expressed frustration about losing one of his prime pacers, Archer, before the final and believes it is "pretty stupid."

"As far as I'm aware, no England players will be available - which is pretty stupid, to be honest. Obviously, no England players will be there from any side, but it is a real shame for us to lose a player like Jof (Archer). Whoever comes in for him will have big boots to fill," Mills said after captaining Sussex to an eight-wicket win over Lancashire, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

Surrey will be worst affected in this scenario, with all-rounder Jamie Overton called up by England as injury cover. He will join Sam Curran, Will Jacks, and Reece Topley in the T20I squad.

Surrey are also waiting for confirmation of the availability of their four-Test players, including Gus Atkinson, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, and Jamie Smith.

Warwickshire will miss the presence of uncapped all-rounders Dan Mousley and Jacob Bethell, who are also in England's T20I squad.

(With ANI Inputs)

Advertisement