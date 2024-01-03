Former Indian cricket team fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad picked Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli as Top 5 most prolific batters for the national side in Tests. While there have been debates over this topic for quite some time, the former pacer was quite clear about his choices during a Q&A session on social media. Prasad was asked by a fan on X (formerly Twitter) to name his Top 5 and his answer was - "Sunny G, Sachin, Rahul, Viru , Virat". While all five batters are legend in their own ranks, some social media users were not happy with the exclusion on stalwarts like VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly. They responded to the post with some suggestions of their own.

Earlier, Prasad hoped that Team India would start winning championships in the coming year.

Prasad took to X and said that 2023 was a year of "What could have been" for Rohit Sharma's side.

Sunny G, Sachin, Rahul, Viru , Virat https://t.co/OpXKzzW7xv — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 31, 2023

He added that the 'Men in Blue' dominated the whole ODI World Cup 2023 but had a bad day in the final match of the tournament against Australia.

The former cricketer also pointed out India's sloppy performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

"It's been a year of 'What could have been' for Team India. Dominated the World Cup only to have a very bad day when it mattered in the finals. Lost the WTC finals as well. Travis Head was brilliant in both these games. Hope in the coming year, India starts winning Championships which has alluded them for more than a decade now. Wishing the best for Team India in the coming year and always," Prasad wrote.

India last won a major ICC tournament back in 2013 - the ICC Champions Trophy. In 2023, the 'Men in Blue' reached the final of ICC Cricket World Cup at home. They reached the finals of the 2019-21 and 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship, but have failed to win any of these tournaments.

(With ANI inputs)