Story ProgressBack to home
USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Live Score Updates
USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Live Updates: USA will be going up against Bangladesh in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Saturday in Houston.
USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Live Score Updates© X (Twitter)
USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Live Updates: USA will be going up against Bangladesh in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Saturday in Houston. USA scripted history on Thursday, beating Bangladesh in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. They will now aim to clinch a clean sweep and begin their T20 World Cup preparations on a dominating note. Earlier, USA, an associate cricketing nation, had also stunned Bangladesh, an ICC full member nation in the series opener. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest IPL 2024 Updates, check out IPL 2024 schedules and IPL points table at NDTV Sports.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
USA vs BAN 3rd T20I Live Updates
If you ever thought it would be USA who would have sealed the series with a game to go, you should go buy yourself a lottery ticket because none of us predicted or thought of this. What a confidence booster this could be for USA heading into the World Cup. Also, the wins they have managed to achieve will just give them the belief that they can win from any position. Can they go better, can they complete the whitewash? Well, we should find out in some time.
... MATCH DAY ...
USA have announced themselves right before the ICC T20I World Cup but inflicting a series defeat on Bangladesh and they will now be aiming to inflict a clean sweep with a victory in the third and final T20I of this series. Rairie View Cricket Complex, Prairie View, Texas will host the final game of this series. USA created history by defeating a full-member nation in Bangladesh and have sent shockwaves around the world. The side has been simply amazing and won the game in some style. In the first game, the batters did the job with a late surge while it was a clinical bowling performance in the second half of the game that won USA the last game. The side looks solid with calm and composed players possessing the ability to overpower any opponent on their day. Monank Patel was amongst the run-getters in the last game while Ali Khan and Saurabh Netravalkar were brilliant with the ball. Bangladesh on the other hand would be itching to take the field and get a win over the minnows after a humiliating defeat in the last two games against them. The batting unit failed miserably in both games while the bowlers have somewhat done well. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das and Mahmudullah have found it difficult to score freely while Towhid Hridoy has looked at ease in both games so far. The visitors will be looking to bounce back and walk into the Mega event around the horizon with a victory under their belt. We all can expect another thriller as these sides collide.