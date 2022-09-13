England defeated South Africa by 9 wickets in the deciding third Test match at Kennington Oval to seal the three-match series against the guests 2-1. Notably, the Proteas had won the first Test by an innings and 12 runs before England made a good comeback in the second game and sealed it by an innings and 85 runs. A defeat in the second game saw guests South Africa losing their top spot to Australia in the World Test Championship points table, while the Proteas consolidated their second position after the a loss in the third Test against England.

With six wins in ten matches in the current cycle, the Proteas have 72 points and a points percentage of 60. Meanwhile, England, with 38.6 percentage of points won, remain 7th.

Australia continue to hold the top spot in the table, having win 70 per cent of the points on offer to them. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are at the third spot (53.33) and India occupy the fourth position (52.08).

Pakistan are fifth with 51.85 percentage of points, followed by West Indies (50) and England.

New Zealand (25.93) and Bangladesh (13.33) round off the rest of the table.

In the third Test match between England and South Africa at Kennigton Oval, the hosts thrashed South Africa by a nine-wicket margin, completing a 2-1 series win in just over two days of action.

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. South Africa were bundled out for 118 runs, thanks to Ollie Robinson's 5 for 49 and Stuart Broad's 4 for 41.

England then gained a 40-run first innings lead with the help of Ollie Pope's 67-run knock that came off 77 balls. For South Africa, Marco Jansen picked 5 for 35 and Kagiso Rabada returned figures of 4 for 81.

South Africa could post only 169 runs in their second innings as Stuart Broad (3 for 45), Ben Stokes (3 for 39), James Anderson (2 for 37) and Ollie Robinson (2 for 40) found themselves among wickets.

Chasing 130 runs in the final innings of the match, England reached home in only 22.3 overs with the help of Zak Crawley's 69 not out off 57 balls.