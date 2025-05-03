Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan made a big public announcement a few days ago, as he revealed the name of his lady love. Dhawan, who has been in the news over his divorce in the past and his inability to spend quality time with his son Zoravar, has found love again. In an Instagram post, Dhawan confirmed that he is dating a girl named Sophie Shine. As fans search the internet to get information on Dhawan's love interest, it has been learned that the girl is originally from Ireland.

According to reports, Sophie works as a product consultant and has a degree in Marketing and Management from Limerick Institute of Technology. While cricketing celebrities are often linked with celebrities from the world of social media and entertainment, Shopie's case is quite different.

The girl from Ireland has an academic background at Castleroy College, with credentials that can impress anyone. She serves the role of Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation, which is based in Abu Dhabi, at present.

Sophie has done all of her education in Ireland but India is slowly becoming a home for her, all thanks to Shihkar Dhawan.

Sophie has close to 150,000 followers on Instagram and she has been posting pictures and videos with Shikhar for a while now. She was spotted with Dhawan on multiple occasions, watching cricket matches with the former India opening batter but the news about their relationship status was only confirmed after the southpaw himself made it public.

Dhawan has been keeping a close tab on the proceedings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Be it the performances of Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler in the recent encounter between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad or Mumbai Indians' resounding victory against Rajasthan Royals, Dhawan has been sharing his views on IPL matches on social media regularly.

It isn't yet known how Shikhar and Sophie met.