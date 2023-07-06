India will take on Netherlands in their final ICC World Cup 2023 group stage match in Bengaluru on November 11 after the latter became the final side to book their spot in the competition. Bas de Leede was the star performer on Thursday as Netherlands defeated Scotland by four wickets. Earlier, Sri Lanka was the first side to qualify for the World Cup and they will face hosts India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2. The match has already been attracting a lot of fanfare on social media as it will be a repeat of the 2011 World Cup final which India won to clinch their first ODI World Cup since 1983.

De Leede struck a brilliant 123 after taking 5-52 in the Scottish innings.

The Dutch join Sri Lanka in reaching the quadrennial showpiece which is being hosted by India in October and November. It will be their fifth appearance in the tournament but first since 2011.

The Dutch had looked down and out on a couple of occasions in their innings -- at one point they were 108-4 -- but de Leede was unstoppable in chasing down Scotland's 277/9.

His 123 included seven fours and five sixes -- two in succession took him to his century -- and his fifth-wicket partnership of 113 with Saqib Zulfiqar (33 not out) proved crucial for the win.

A look at India's updated ICC World Cup 2023 fixtures list –

India vs Australia, October 8, Chennai

India vs Afghanistan, October 11, Delhi

India vs Pakistan, October 15, Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh, October 19, Pune

India vs New Zealand, October 22, Dharamsala

India vs England, October 29, Lucknow

India vs Sri Lanka, November 2, Mumbai

India vs South Africa, November 5, Kolkata

India vs Netherlands, November 11, Bengaluru

(With AFP inputs)