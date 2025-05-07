Rohit Sharma has retired from Test cricket. The star batter announced the decision on Wednesday ahead of the Indian cricket team's Tour of England, that starts on June 20. Rohit, who till Wednesday was India's designated Test and ODI captain, was expected to lead the side in its upcoming Tour that consists five matches in the longest format. It will also be the start of India's campaign in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Ahead of the England tour, sources told NDTV that Rohit will be removed as Test captain of the Indian cricket team. Notably, under Rohit's leadership, India won the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"Shubman Gill is being spoken about/considered for captaincy. There will be a few more changes because this kickstarts the WTC cycle. The selectors will not go back. They are likely to look ahead," Sources told NDTV.

ALSO READ | KKR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES and LIVE SCORE

Earlier, a report by The Indian Express, claimed the selectors' decision to sack Rohit (before he announced his retirement) had nothing to do with the transition or a call to remove ageing players from the team. It added that the verdict was made based on Rohit's poor performance with the bat in the red-ball cricket. The same report said that Rohit will continue to lead the team in the ODI format.

Former India chief selector MSK Prasad feels the presence of Arshdeep Singh, Sai Sudharsan and Kuldeep Yadav is a must in the squad for the five-match Test series in England. In a recent interview, former India head coach Ravi Shastri too had thrown his weight behind Sudharsan, who is in the middle of a stellar IPL and has experience of playing county cricket.

Speaking to PTI, Prasad, who was in charge of selection committee from 2016 to 2020, also gave his reasons on why Arshdeep and Kuldeep have to be there in the squad. He would have the in-form Prasidh Krishna over Akash Deep among the five pacers to be picked in case the selectors pick a 15-man squad to be announced in the middle of May. Following the retirement of R Ashwin, Washingston Sundar will be his spin bowling all-rounder alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep who the former chief selector sees as a genuine wicket-taker even in pace friendly English conditions.

Whether Rohit Sharma should be part of the squad, it is a decision that Prasad feels should be left to the selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar.

"Sai has to be a part of this England series. Because this is the ideal time as the new WTC cycle is going to begin.

"If Rohit is part of the squad, then he opens alongside Jaiswal and Sai can be the back up opener. I will leave to the selectors to take that call. Sai might get his opportunity as the series progresses," said the former India stumper.

Shubman Gill is expected to bat at three and Virat Kohli, who will need to overcome the outside off-stump demons once again in the UK, will bat at four. Pant is Prasad's preferred choice of wicket-keeper batter in the squad while K L Rahul has done enough to start as a specialist batter in the middle-order, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)