Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Worry For Fans Surrounding MS Dhoni Ahead Of KKR vs CSK Clash
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025: CSK could hand a debut to uncapped batter Urvil Patel against KKR today.
KKR vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI/Sportzpics
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continue their virtual must-win road as they take on already-eliminated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 clash in Kolkata. Having won two on the trot, this is the last home match for defending champions KKR. Meanwhile, there will be some worry among fans surrounding MS Dhoni as this could be his last-ever game at Eden Gardens, should he retire after the season. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata:
- 18:33 (IST)KKR vs CSK LIVE: KKR Predicted XIHere's Kolkata Knight Riders' probable XII vs CSK: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.
- 18:23 (IST)CSK vs KKR LIVE: Andre Russell back in formThe best news for KKR is that their star all-rounder Andre Russell has returned to form. The powerful Jamaican smashed 57 off just 25 balls against Rajasthan Royals, and has been regularly contributing with the ball too. Expect him to bat higher up the order.
- 18:14 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE: Earlier in the season...Important to note that the two sides met earlier in the season, at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. On that occasion, KKR's spinners dominated as the men in yellow were restricted to just 103/9 in 20 overs. KKR chased it down in just 10.1 overs.
- 18:11 (IST)KKR vs CSK LIVE: Will Urvil Patel get a debut?CSK have brought in the highly-rated Urvil Patel into their squad as a replacement for Vansh Bedi. The 26-year-old smashed a 28-ball century in the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - the joint-fastest century by an Indian in T20 cricket.He could be brought into the XI straight away, replacing Shaik Rasheed whose form has dipped.
- 18:07 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE: CSK's rising starsCSK may already be out of IPL 2025, but they have had big positives to take from their recent matches. The form of 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre has been exceptional, while South African Dewald Brevis has also impressed. Matheesha Pathirana also seems to be finding back his form bit-by-bit.
- 18:05 (IST)KKR vs CSK LIVE: What is the H2H?Chennai Super Kings hold a big advantage over Kolkata Knight Riders when it comes to their head-to-head record in IPL history. The two sides have met 31 times previously, with CSK winning 19, KKR winning 11 and one match finishing in a no-result.
- 17:55 (IST)KKR vs CSK LIVE: Is this MS Dhoni's last game at Eden?There will be some worry among fans of MS Dhoni that this could be the legendary skipper's last match at Eden Gardens, should Dhoni retire after this season. Kolkata is a city where Dhoni played much of his junior cricket and where his in-laws reside in.
- 17:48 (IST)KKR vs CSK LIVE: Will Venkatesh Iyer miss out?KKR's mega Rs 23.75 crore signing Venkatesh Iyer has not had a good season, but he may miss out on the playing XI today due to injury. He has not fielded for majority of KKR's previous two matches, and may feature only as an impact player today, as per reports.
- 17:44 (IST)KKR vs CSK LIVE: Will there be a delay?With mock war drills likely to take place at several locations around the country today, we may face a delay in the start of the match. As per reports, the time for the start of the drills in many places has been 4 PM, and some locations in Kolkata are also part of the programme.
- 17:40 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE: KKR vs CSKThe game holds huge significance for the home side, KKR. The defending champions have won two games on the trot, but still face a virtual must-win scenario in order to keep realistic playoff hopes alive. CSK, on the other hand, are playing for pride, having already been eliminated from IPL 2025.
- 17:38 (IST)KKR vs CSK LIVE: Hello and welcome!A very warm welcome to NDTV Sports, for our live coverage of IPL 2025. Today, we are at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Chennai Super Kings. It is the 12th match for both sides, and KKR need to win to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
