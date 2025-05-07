KKR vs CSK LIVE: Will Urvil Patel get a debut?





He could be brought into the XI straight away, replacing Shaik Rasheed whose form has dipped.

CSK have brought in the highly-rated Urvil Patel into their squad as a replacement for Vansh Bedi. The 26-year-old smashed a 28-ball century in the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - the joint-fastest century by an Indian in T20 cricket.