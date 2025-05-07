Rohit Sharma has announced retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. The star batter announced the decision on his Instagram story on Wednesday and made it clear that he will continue to play only the ODI format. Rohit Sharma had retired from the T20I format after the 2024 T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma has thus ended all speculations about his future in the longest format after facing question marks following a poor show in the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

"Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," wrote Rohit on his Instagram Story.

ALSO READ | KKR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES and LIVE SCORE

The 38-year-old was India's most prolific Test batter in the second half of his career, scoring 4301 runs in 67 Tests with 12 hundreds and 18 half centuries at an average of 40.57. Rohit captained India to the World Test Championship final against Australia and save the last couple of indifferent series against New Zealand at home and the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia.

India will have a new Test captain for the five-Test series in England with possible candidates being Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

According to sources, Shubman Gill is the front-runner to succeed Rohit Sharma as the Indian cricket team Test captain. "Shubman Gill is being spoken about/considered for captaincy. There will be a few more changes because this kickstarts the WTC cycle. The selectors will not go back. They are likely to look ahead," Sources told NDTV.

More to follow...

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)