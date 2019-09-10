 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

United States To Host First-Ever ODI On September 13

Updated: 10 September 2019 17:54 IST

The six match tri-series on the road to the World Cup 2023 sees USA and Namibia make their debut in the CWC League 2 competition.

United States To Host First-Ever ODI On September 13
USA secured the ODI status in men's cricket in April 2019. © Twitter

The United States will host an One Day International (ODI) for the first time on September 13 when its cricket team faces Papua New Guinea in the first match of the second tri-series of the World Cup League 2, which also includes Namibia. The six match tri-series on the road to the World Cup 2023 sees USA and Namibia make their debut in the CWC League 2 competition, with PNG participating in their second series, the ICC said in a statement.

Teams will play four ODIs each in 11 days in Fort Lauderdale between September 13 and 23 with an aim to make their mark on the league table.

With teams two steps away from qualifying for the 2023 edition of the World Cup, there is a great deal at stake in this series.

Four of the 36 ODIs that USA, PNG and Namibia will play over the next two and a half years will take place in Fort Lauderdale with a maximum of eight points up for grabs for each team.

Tri-series 1 of the World Cup League 2 took place last month with a winless PNG looking to earn their first point of the competition in the US. Scotland sit above Oman on net-run-rate with both teams winning three games each.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Papua New Guinea Papua New Guinea USA USA Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The United States will host an ODI for the first time on Sep 13
  • USA secured the ODI status in men's cricket in April 2019
  • The teams will play four matches each in the tri-series between Sep 13-23
Related Articles
Kiran More Appointed Interim USA Cricket Coach
Kiran More Appointed Interim USA Cricket Coach
Oman, USA Secure ODI Status In Men
Oman, USA Secure ODI Status In Men's Cricket
USA Cricket Announced As ICC
USA Cricket Announced As ICC's Newest Member
Focus on cricket not good for Indian sports, says Milkha Singh
Focus on cricket not good for Indian sports, says Milkha Singh
Usain Bolt wins 4x100m relay gold, equals Carl Lewis
Usain Bolt wins 4x100m relay gold, equals Carl Lewis' record at World Athletics Championships
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 10 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.