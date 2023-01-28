The first ODI encounter between South Africa and England was filled with brilliant batting knocks and an inspired bowling spell by Andrich Nortje which clinched the game for the Proteas. However, one of the biggest talking points in the aftermath of the match focused on the on-field umpire Marais Erasmus. In a video which has now gone viral on social media, Erasmus was seen completely distracted as Jason Roy faced a delivery. The video showed the umpire's back was turned towards the batsman during the delivery and he quickly turned to see what was happening on the pitch.

The incident sparked several hilarious reactions from users on Twitter.

Marais Erasmus has no interest in ODI cricket at all 😅 #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/qnsjPe7A0j — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 28, 2023

Fast bowlers Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada earned South Africa a dramatic 27-run win in the first one-day international against England at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

England seemed headed for a comfortable win as Jason Roy and Dawid Malan put on 146 for the first wicket inside the first 20 overs of England's reply to South Africa's 298 for seven.

Roy went on to score a thrilling 113 off 91 balls but the rest of the batting collapsed.

Magala made the crucial breakthrough when Malan mistimed an attempted pull against a short-pitched ball and was caught for 59.

He followed up by trapping debutant Harry Brook leg before wicket for nought.

Magala took three for 46 and was named man of the match, while Nortje (four for 62) and Rabada (two for 46) were irresistible as the match reached a climax.

