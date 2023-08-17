Story ProgressBack to home
UAE vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, Live Updates: UAE Strike Early, New Zealand Go 1 Down
UAE vs NZ, 1st T20I, Live: United Arab Emirates skipper Muhammed Waseem won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series on Thursday
UAE vs NZ, 1st T20I Live: NZ will look to for an easy win© AFP
UAE vs NZ, 1st T20I, Live Updates:New Zealand have lost one wicket against United Arab Emirates in the first T20I on Thursday. Currently, Tim Seifert and Dane Cleaver are standing unbeaten at the crease. UAE skipper Muhammed Waseem won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series on Thursday in Dubai. The Blackcaps will be playing their first T20I match since April and will look to prepare for the upcoming series against England and the T20 World Cup 2024. Interestingly, the two teams have never played a T20I match against each other before and this will be first time that New Zealand and UAE will be squaring off against each other in the shortest format. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates from the 1st T20I match between UAE vs NZ, World Cup Qualifiers match from Dubai:
1st T20I, New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2023, Aug 17, 2023
Play In Progress
UAE
NZ
48/1 (5.0)
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
United Arab Emirates won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 9.6
Batsman
Tim Seifert
44* (23)
Dane Cleaver
4 (6)
Bowler
Aayan Khan
12/0 (2)
Ali Naseer
16/0 (1)
2 runs.
Six!
Serves it on a hard length, shaping in, on middle, Tim Seifert clears his front leg and swings across the line but misses.
SIX! Tim Seifert takes on Ali Naseer now! In the slot, on middle and leg, Tim Seifert opens up his front leg and smokes it over deep backward square leg. Deposits the ball into the second tier for a biggie.
Starts on a good length, angling into the pads, Dane Cleaver nudges it wide of mid-wicket and calls Seifert for a single.
Quicker this time, short and on off, Tim Seifert uses the depth of the crease to punch. Gets an inside edge that trickles towards short fine leg.
FOUR! Nicely done! Aayan Khan bowls it fraction short, on off and middle, Tim Seifert gets into a good position and goes Inside out. Muscles it over extra cover for a boundary.
Tosses up a bit, on off, Tim Seifert goes for an ugly heave. Luckily for him, gets it off the inner half of the bat, wide of deep backward square leg for two more runs.
Dropped short, on middle, Tim Seifert goes on the back foot and pulls it to the left of deep square leg. Ansh Tandon tidies it up and the batters run two.
Dated in, on middle, Tim Seifert makes room but finds cover-point with the punch.
Floated up, on off, Dane Cleaver steps out and drives it towards long off for one.
In the air...but safe! Slower delivery again, into the wicket, on off, Tim Seifert gets hurried on the pull but gets it over mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Rolls his fingers over the ball and bowls it back of a length, just outside off, Tim Seifert reads it well and tucks it towards mid-wicket.
Short this time, on off, Dane Cleaver drags it towards deep square leg and rotates the strike.
Bowls it short, on off, Dane Cleaver tries to muscle it through mid-wicket but the ball rolls on the leg side off the bottom part of the bat.
Goes into the wicket, on off, Tim Seifert stands tall and punches it through cover-point. The cover fielder perfoms the chase and keeps it to three.
SIX! BOOM! Tim Seifert goes huge! On a length, outside off, Tim Seifert reaches out and thumps it over long off for his first maximum.
Angling in, short and on middle and leg, Dane Cleaver gets cramped for room and pushes it to cover.
Keeps it short, around off, Tim Seifert knocks it down to long off and gets across for a single.
A bit slower this time, short and on off, Tim Seifert dabs it towards cover.