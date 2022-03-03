Wishes have been pouring in for former India captain Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th Test match. Several Indian cricket greats and legends have shared their views about Kohli, spoken about the time when they first saw or heard of him and also wished him luck for his 100th Test match. Among them in Kohli's statemate and former India teammate Virender Sehwag, who wished him in his inimitable style.

In a video shared by the BCCI on Twitter, Sehwag spoke about how Kohli will become the third player from Delhi to play 100 Test matches, after him and Ishant Sharma. He also shared his views about Kohli's fantastic journey in Test cricket and wished him in his "unique" style

"#TeamIndia great @virendersehwag in his own unique style wishes @imVkohli on his 100th Test," BCCI captioned the video on Twitter

Sehwag was the first Delhi player to represent India in 100 Test matches. He had a fantastic career in Test cricket as an opening batter and became the first Indian to hit a triple century in Tests. He is one of only four batters who has hit two triple centuries in Test cricket and shares the great record with legends like Don Bradman, Brian Lara and Chris Gayle.

Promoted

Sehwag was an integral part of the Indian Test team in the first decade of the 2000s and his batting at the top of the order laid the foundation for several memorable Indian wins.

Sehwag and Kohli were teammates when India won the 2011 ICC World Cup.