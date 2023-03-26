CIYMS Cricket Club's Jason van der Merwe and Jacob Mulder took the internet by storm after combining to produce a stunning catch on the boundary rope in a European Cricket qualifier against Dreux. Adam Kennedy bowled a juice full-toss and Dreux's batter Ahmed Nabi managed to get a clean connection onto it. However, his shot could only go as far as deep midwicket, where van der Merwe was deployed. The Irishman managed to grab the ball after a backward dive, but realised that has already crossed the boundary line, while being airborne.

This prompted him to throw the ball towards Mulder, who was charging in from the cow corner region, and he juggled the ball before overstepping the boundary rope to complete the catch.

The commentators were in disbelief as the CIYMS players mobbed van der Merwe and Mulder to celebrate the wicket.

Cricket fans went gaga after the video of the incident soon went viral of social media.

This has to be one of the craziest catches in recent times - unbelievable stuff. pic.twitter.com/xoPYogVQHb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 25, 2023

Here's how Twitter reacted:

"These types of catches are 3 times worth to watch than those monstrous sixes," a fan tweeted.

These types of catches are 3 times worth to watch than those monstrous sixes — (@SarcasticCowboy) March 25, 2023

"Second fielder's additional effort of touching boundary and catch was not required at all. Clearly sawing off," another user quipped.

Second fielder's additional effort of touching boundary and catch was not required at all. Clearly sawing off — MahiRat FanClub (@MahiRatFans) March 25, 2023

"Bro already started celebrating where the other guy was still completing the catch," a user tweeted.

Bro already started celebrating where the other guy was still completing the catch. — Govind Varma (@varmagovind0507) March 25, 2023

"2nd wala bande neto khud boundary mein gya. woh to easily pakad liya tha phirhi boundary se ball ko undar kiya," another comment read.

2nd wala bande neto khud boundary mein gya woh to easily pakad liya tha phirhi boundary se ball ko undar kiya — (@AnfreAnjar) March 25, 2023

Speaking of the match, CIYMS posted a total of 125/3 after electing to bat.

In reply, Dreux won the game by three wickets and four balls to spare.

Sponsored by Vuukle