With Virat Kohli stepping down from India's Test cricket captaincy, many fans and experts have been left wondering about his successor. The 33-year-old quit the role after India's 1-2 defeat against South Africa in their recent three-match series. Australian cricketer Steve Smith decided to share his choices for India's Test captaincy and didn't leave anyone surprised. Speaking via his Instagram story, Smith was asked by a fan as to who would succeed Kohli to which he replied that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were his "two favourites".

"Firstly, congratulations to Virat. He has led the Indian team superbly well in the last six or seven years. He has done a terrific job and looking forward I would say probably Rohit or KL are the two favourites", he said.

Smith returned to a leadership role himself after being appointed vice-captain of the Test team. He was part of the team that had a successful Ashes series in which Australia retained the urn and sealed a 4-0 win against England.

Meanwhile, Kohli and India crashed to a defeat in the Test series vs Proteas and also lost 0-3 in their three-match ODI series.

Kohli also stepped down from T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup last year, where India failed to reach the knockout stage. He was also soon removed from the ODI captaincy with Rohit Sharma being announced as India's full-time white-ball skipper in December.

Rohit missed the South Africa tour due to injury and in his absence Rahul led India in the ODI series.