When a Twitter user requested former India spinner Amit Mishra for Rs 300 to take his girlfriend out for a date, he probably did not expect even a reply, let alone the leggie complying. But Mishra not only gave him the Rs 300 he asked for, he gave him an extra Rs 200 as well. "Sir 300 rs gpay karodo gf ko ghumne leke Jana h," the user had written in response to a tweet by Mishra. He also gave his bank details in a tweet that has since been deleted. Not long after, Amit Mishra shared a screengrab of having made a transaction of Rs 500 to the user.

"Done, all the best for your date," he wrote.

Here is the user's original tweet.

Sir 300 rs gpay karodo gf ko ghumne leke Jana h — MSDIAN adi (@AdityaK61351639) September 29, 2022

"Thanku sir for this gift love u sir," the user wrote after Mishra sent him the money.

Thanku sir for this gift love u sir https://t.co/3CXtQGZdUF — MSDIAN adi (@AdityaK61351639) September 29, 2022

Amit Mishra had on Thursday shared a video of Suresh Raina taking a screamer of a catch in the ongoing Road Safety World Series.

Bhai @imraina, can I borrow your Time Machine? It's mesmerising to see you field like old times. https://t.co/5YIvJAKELW — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 29, 2022

"Bhai @imraina, can I borrow your Time Machine? It's mesmerising to see you field like old times," Mishra had tweeted.

Raina showed great reflexes to take a diving catch at point to dismiss Australia Legends' Ben Dunk.