 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Twitter In A Frenzy After Yet Another Super Over Between England And New Zealand

Updated: 10 November 2019 15:56 IST

England won the fifth T20I against New Zealand after a super over, clinching the series, and the match left fans with a feeling deja vu.

Twitter In A Frenzy After Yet Another Super Over Between England And New Zealand
Jimmy Neesham reacts during the 5th T20I between New Zealand and England. © AFP

As the series deciding fifth T20I between New Zealand and England ended in a tie, with the visitors winning the match in the super over, fans on Twitter were immediately reminded of the World Cup final four months ago. In a match that was shortened by rain, New Zealand smashed 146 in their 11 overs. England responded strongly, with Johnny Bairstow hitting an 18-ball 43, and managed to level the scores on the last ball of their innings with a Chris Jordan boundary.

England scored 17 in the super over through Bairstow and captain Eoin Morgan and New Zealand could only manage eight runs in response.

"Anyone else feel a bit weird?!" New Zealand Cricket's official account tweeted after the match, with the wounds from the World Cup final defeat in July still fairly fresh.

"Unlucky team everytime .. when will luck favour you guys," an user tweeted in response to the Blackcaps' tweet.

"Some serious PTSD setting in here!" a fan tweeted.

"Yes I feel a bit weird we were robbed of the world cup now robbed of a t20 series but its sport," another user wrote.

There were several more comments that echoed the general sentiment: deja vu.

The World Cup final in July was a thrilling encounter, with New Zealand batting first and scoring 241. Gritty knocks from Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler saw England level the score, taking the match into a super over.

Even the super over could not separate the two sides, and England were eventually declared winners on the basis of having scored more boundaries.

The boundary count rule has since been scrapped, and matches will now see continuous super overs until one side comes out on top.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • England beat New Zealand in the super over after the match ended in a tie
  • The match reminded fans of the World Cup final, which was also a tie
  • England had won the World Cup final on boundary count
Related Articles
In Scenes Reminiscent Of World Cup Final, England Beat New Zealand In Super Over Thriller To Clinch T20I Series
In Scenes Reminiscent Of World Cup Final, England Beat New Zealand In Super Over Thriller To Clinch T20I Series
Fourth Umpire In New Zealand vs England T20I Was Once A Porn Star
Fourth Umpire In New Zealand vs England T20I Was Once A Porn Star
Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan Power England To Series-Levelling Win Over New Zealand
Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan Power England To Series-Levelling Win Over New Zealand
New Zealand vs England 3rd T20I: England
New Zealand vs England 3rd T20I: England's Shocking Batting Collapse Hands New Zealand Series Lead
New Zealand vs England: Dropped Catches Cost England Dear As New Zealand Level T20I Series
New Zealand vs England: Dropped Catches Cost England Dear As New Zealand Level T20I Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.