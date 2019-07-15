 
Will Be Apologising To Kane Williamson "For The Rest Of My Life", Says Ben Stokes

Updated: 15 July 2019 13:34 IST

The four overthrows that accrued when the ball deflected off the diving Ben Stokes' bat and ran to the boundary during the World Cup 2019 had a telling effect of the outcome of the final.

Ben Stokes immediately apologised after Martin Guptill's throw hit his bat and deflected to the boundary. © AFP

England's World Cup hero Ben Stokes was voted man of the match after hitting an unbeaten 84 in a thrilling England run chase that ended with the match tied and culminated with the hosts' maiden World Cup triumph. However, it could have been very different for England. In the final over of England's chase, Ben Stokes hit Trent Boult to deep mid-wicket and took off for a double but as he dived to complete the second run, the throw from Martin Guptill hit his bat and ran to the boundary for an extra four runs. Stokes immediately put his hands up to apologise but the damage had been done to New Zealand. After the match, the all-rounder said that he would be apologising to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for the rest of his life for the incident.

"I am pretty lost for words. All the hard work to get here and be world champions, it's an amazing feeling. Playing against New Zealand is always a good event, they are good lads. I will be apologising to Kane for the rest of my life (the overthrow for the six runs total)...It was written in the stars to happen for us," he was quoted as saying by www.nzherald.co.nz.

Stokes then struck another eight not out from three balls in the Super Over to set New Zealand a 16-run target.

Jofra Archer bowled England's over against Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham, who smashed a six off the second ball.

With two runs required off the final ball, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and Jason Roy combined to run out Guptill as he came back for the second.

Both sides finished on 15 but England won due to a tie-break rule because they hit more boundaries.

Highlights
  • England's World Cup hero Ben Stokes was voted man of the match
  • He hit an unbeaten 84 in a thrilling England run chase
  • England clinched their maiden World Cup with a win over New Zealand
