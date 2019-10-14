 
ICC Scraps Boundary Count Rule That Triggered World Cup 2019 Final Drama

Updated: 14 October 2019 21:58 IST

The Chief Executives' Committee agreed that use of the Super Over as a way to decide results at ICC events will be retained.

England were declared the World Cup 2019 champions on basis of superior boundary count. © AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in its board meeting held in Dubai on Monday decided to scrap the boundary count rule in wake of the World Cup 2019 final drama. In the World Cup 2019 final, England were declared the champions, on basis of superior boundary count after the Super Over against New Zealand ended in a tie. According to a media release from ICC, "the Chief Executives' Committee agreed that use of the Super Over as a way to decide results at ICC events will be retained".

"Both the Cricket Committee and CEC agreed it was an exciting and engaging conclusion to the game and will remain in place covering all games at both ODI and T20I World Cups.

"In group stages, if the Super Over is tied the match will be tied. In Semi Finals and Finals, there is one change to the Super Over regulation in keeping with the basic principle of scoring more runs than the opponent to win, the Super Over will be repeated until one team has more runs than the other," the release added.

The ICC also approved a $30.5 million funding allocation for Associate Members for 2020; a 12% like for like increase on 2019.

According to the release, "the money, which will be distributed according to the Associate Member scorecard competition and grant model, will support all aspects of the development of the game in 92 countries focusing on participation and improving the competitiveness of international cricket"

