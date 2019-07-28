New Zealand Rugby Team Takes Cheeky Jibe At ICC Rule That Decided World Cup Winners

International Cricket Council (ICC) continued to receive flak for a boundary-count tie-breaker rule that decided the World Cup 2019 winners even after two weeks of the summit clash . New Zealand rugby team, All Blacks came up with a cheeky jibe at ICC's rule after their Rugby Championship Test against South Africa's Springbooks ended in a draw in Wellington on Saturday. "No count back on boundaries in Wellington. It's a draw. Thanks for an epic Test @Springboks," All Blacks said in a tweet.

In a first, the World Cup winners were decided on the basis of boundary scored by a team.

In the final at Lord's, both New Zealand and England scored 241 runs in their allotted 50 overs and sent the match into a super over. The super over too ended in a tie with both teams having scored 15 runs each. The ICC's tie-breaker rule then helped England claim their maiden World Cup title with a superior boundary count.

The rule was criticised by many fans, cricketers and critics.

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar suggested an alternative rule to decide the winner after a super over tie. "I feel there should be another Super Over to decide the winner, instead of considering the number of boundaries scored by both teams. Not just in a World Cup final. Every game is important. Like in football, when teams go into extra time, nothing else matters," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar joined the chorus with India vice-captain Rohit Sharma also chastising the rule.

Rohit asked for a revision in the rule, saying: "Some rules in cricket definitely needs a serious look in."

The Man Of The Tournament in 2011 edition of the World Cup, Yuvraj Singh was also upset with New Zealand's defeat.

"I don't agree with that rule! But rules are rules congratulations to England on finally winning the World Cup, my heart goes out for the Kiwis they fought till the end. Great game an epic final!!!!," Yuvraj tweeted.

New Zealand finished as runners-up for a second consecutive time in a World Cup.