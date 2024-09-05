Rahul Dravid's cricketing journey is no less than any fairytale. Popularly known by his nickname "The Wall", Dravid was one of the best batters in the world, who played many match-winning knocks for India. However, during his 16-year career as a player, Dravid gained many accolades but failed to win any ICC trophy. But, the destiny had planned something special for him as he later took over the role of Team India's coach. Under his guidance, Rohit Sharma and co clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy, which was India's first ICC trophy after a hiatus of 11 years.

To make the moment more special, the World Cup final, where India defeated South Africa to win the title, was Dravid's last game as the coach. The team rewarded him with the best farewell gift and during the trophy collection, the fans got to see the unfiltered side of Dravid.

The 51-year-old, who is widely known for his soft-spoken nature, got immersed into a wild celebration while holding the trophy. Recently, David opened up about the moment and revealed that he doesn't like his sons, Samit and Anvay to watch his celebration.

"We strived to achieve something together. When you come at the end of it, you have moments like that. It's great to celebrate. I try to avoid showing that to my children, thinking I've gone mad or something," said Dravid at the CEAT Awards.

"But yeah, I was always telling the boys we got to maintain our balance, and remain cool, not go up and down with results. Thank god it was my last game, otherwise after that, they would have said 'you're saying one thing but doing something else'," he added.

Earlier in August, Dravid's son Samit earned a spot in India's Under-19 squad for the Australia series.

The three-match one-day series will be held in Puducherry on September 21, 23 and 26, and India will be led by Uttar Pradesh's Mohammad Amaan.