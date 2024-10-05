Tristan Stubbs smashed a maiden one-day international century as South Africa routed Ireland by 174 runs to clinch their three-match series with a game to spare on Friday. The 24-year-old Stubbs made an undefeated 112 off 81 balls with eight fours and three sixes as the Proteas piled up 343-4 in their 50 overs. In reply, Ireland were dismissed for 169 with almost 20 overs left as they suffered a second successive heavy defeat after losing by 139 runs in the opener on Wednesday.

Stubbs made 79 in that match and was merciless again on Friday, reaching three figures from 75 deliveries as the Irish attack wilted despite using seven bowlers.

Stubbs shared a 103-run partnership for the third wicket with the recalled Kyle Verreynne and 92 for the fourth wicket with Wiaan Mulder.

Verreynne made 67 from 64 balls with Mulder speeding to 43 off 34 deliveries while at the top of the order Ryan Rickelton hit 40 to add to his 91 from the opening fixture.

"I thought the first game, myself and 'Ricks' got out back to back. Today I didn't want that to happen," explained Stubbs.

"That was the big focus. I thought they bowled quite well. They made us hit to the big side. We were rotating nicely and that helped us get the runs."

The only cloud for the Proteas was seeing skipper Temba Bavuma forced to retire with an elbow injury sustained as he scrambled to avoid a run out.

Opening batsman Bavuma was on 35 when he was forced to call it quits and he stayed off the field when Ireland batted with Rassie van der Dussen taking charge.

"I think I aggravated an old injury on my elbow. We will get to know in the next few days. Right now, I am at the mercy of the doctors," said Bavuma.

Ireland's reply got off to the worst possible start with openers Andy Balbirnie (one) and captain Paul Stirling (five) back in the pavilion by the end of the third over with just seven runs on the board.

The Proteas made regular inroads before tailenders Craig Young (29 not out) and Graham Hume (21) put on an entertaining last-wicket partnership of 52.

South Africa fast bowler Lizaad Williams, who claimed a career-best 4-32 on Wednesday, took 3-36 from five overs.

"It was a tough day at the office," said Stirling.

The three-game series concludes at the same Abu Dhabi venue on Monday.

