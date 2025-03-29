Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday spoke on his rollercoaster run as captain from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 win to the ICC Champions Trophy win, which saw the team excel in white-ball cricket but suffer heavily in Test cricket, calling it a "perfect example of how life is." Rohit was speaking in a video titled 'Charcha with Rohit Sharma' posted by Mumbai Indians (MI) on their X handle ahead of Saturday's clash against the Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad.

In the video, Rohit discusses bouncing back from a tough IPL 2024, where they finished at the bottom under Hardik Pandya's captaincy. He says that during these times, one has to show one's "grit and determination" as a sportsperson.

"It was a low for the team (IPL 2024), and I thought we also did not play our best cricket. And there were so many things to look forward to after IPL. I know there was a World Cup (T20) coming up, and then I had to shift my focus to the World Cup. Knowing that this is going to be my last T20 World Cup. So, I really wanted to make it count. And obviously, I knew without the help of other players, it is not going to be possible."

"So, we just got around, you know, as a group, and then there was a lot of collective performance from everyone through the tournament, which was very, very good to see. It is for any sportsman who is going through something and there is a low. They want to fight back, and they want to, you know, bounce back and try and make it, you know, whatever is there in front of you into a high."

"And thereafter, you know, we had a little bit of low where we lost a home series, and we did not play well in Australia. And then came the Champions Trophy. These nine months were a perfect example of how life is. It is always going to be up and down. My career for 17-18 years has always been up and down, which has taught me so many things in my life. These nine months were no different," he concluded his point.

Rohit said that no matter what happens, one has to find a way to "smile and be happy" and be at peace with everything.

"That is why whenever we talk in the MI group, as players, as, you know, as a team, we always talk about that. Let us try and find a way to move on. Whether we win or whether we lose. And to move on from a loss, from a low, is not that easy. So that is why at that time, how you can motivate yourself and bring a smile to your face is important."

"Because life doesn't end here. After a low, the sunrise will happen again the next day. You will have to wake up tomorrow again and find a way to fight that day. So all these things are there. So that is why if you can somehow forget that moment and move forward with a smile, then nothing like it," he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)