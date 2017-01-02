 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Tripura Cricket Association to Implement Lodha Committee Reforms From January 3

Updated: 02 January 2017 23:24 IST

The new committee of Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) will be formed on Tuesday during the body's Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Tripura Cricket Association to Implement Lodha Committee Reforms From January 3
Justice RM Lodha's recommended in full by the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA). © PTI

The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA), which adopted the Justice RM Lodha Committee's reforms on cricket, will implement the same from January 3.

TCA's present committee will resign on Tuesday, as informed by present secretary Sourav Dasgupta, who was a cricketer of Tripura Ranji team and presently posted as a inspector of Tripura Police.

He said that the  new committee will take charge from Tuesday, adding that the body's Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on the same day to form a new committee.

Dasgupta said that the current committee took charge on October 2014 and the ongoing tenure lasts till October 2017.

However, in order to implement the committee's reforms, the members are going to resign before the tenure. TCA had "unanimously" decided to amend its constitution in accordance with the recommendations of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court.

Topics : Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The Tripura Cricket Association will implement Lodha committee reforms
  • The body will fully implement the reforms from Tuesday, January 3
  • Members of the present committee will resign on Tuesday
Related Articles
2nd Test: Dean Elgar's Ton Steers South Africa Out of Trouble on Day 1
2nd Test: Dean Elgar's Ton Steers South Africa Out of Trouble on Day 1
BCCI Has Lost Face Internationally After This Entire Saga, Says Sunil Gavaskar
BCCI Has Lost Face Internationally After This Entire Saga, Says Sunil Gavaskar
India versus England: Joe Root To Stay Back For Birth Of Child, May Miss Start ODI Series
India versus England: Joe Root To Stay Back For Birth Of Child, May Miss Start ODI Series
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 31 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.