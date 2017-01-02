Tripura Cricket Association to Implement Lodha Committee Reforms From January 3

The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA), which adopted the Justice RM Lodha Committee's reforms on cricket, will implement the same from January 3.

TCA's present committee will resign on Tuesday, as informed by present secretary Sourav Dasgupta, who was a cricketer of Tripura Ranji team and presently posted as a inspector of Tripura Police.

He said that the new committee will take charge from Tuesday, adding that the body's Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on the same day to form a new committee.

Dasgupta said that the current committee took charge on October 2014 and the ongoing tenure lasts till October 2017.

However, in order to implement the committee's reforms, the members are going to resign before the tenure. TCA had "unanimously" decided to amend its constitution in accordance with the recommendations of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court.