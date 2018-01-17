Tri-Series: Tendai Chatara Grabs Four As Zimbabwe Edge Sri Lanka

Fast bowler Tendai Chatara claimed four wickets to help Zimbabwe edge Sri Lanka by 12 runs in the second one-day international of the tri-nation tournament in Dhaka on Wednesday. Chasing 291 for victory, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 278 in 48.1 overs despite a fighting 37-ball 64 by Thisara Perera. Opener Kusal Perera top-scored with 80. Zimbabwe batsmen Hamilton Masakadza and Sikandar Raza set up the win with half-centuries that took the team's total to 290-6 after being put into bat first.

In reply, Thisara Perera -- hitting five fours and three sixes -- fought a lonely battle after Sri Lanka slipped to 181-5.

But his departure spelt doom for the islanders.

Chatara, who returned impressive figures of 4-33 in 8.1 overs, ran through the Sri Lankan tail and got the prized wicket of Thisara Perera.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews made 42 and Dinesh Chandimal added 34 runs to show some fight but Zimbabwe bowlers made regular breakthroughs.

Earlier, opener Masakadza gave Zimbabwe a solid start with his 73-run knock before middle-order batsman Raza added an unbeaten 81 off 67 balls -- his second successive ODI fifty.

Raza, who hit eight fours and a six, also took a wicket after opening the attack for Zimbabwe with his off-spin bowling. He was named man of the match.

Skipper and leg-spinner Graeme Cremer and paceman Kyle Jarvis took two wickets each to contribute to Zimbabwe's comeback win after losing the opening match to Bangladesh.

"I believe the wicket was lot better today than it was the other day. It had to take a lot of character for us, and I am very pleased to see that," said Raza.

It was Zimbabwe's fourth win over Sri Lanka in their last six matches against each other.

Sri Lanka captain Mathews said he was "disappointed" with the loss.

"We were a bit scrappy from the very outset. We started off poorly with the ball. In the first 10 overs, we gave them a really good start," he said.