MS Dhoni is widely regarded as “Captain Cool” for calm demeanour on the field and his calmness that has helped the wicket-keeper batsman in guiding India to victory in the toughest of situations. It is a common perception that Dhoni is a master when it comes to controlling emotions and it is very rare to see him lose his temper in public. Former India skipper Harbhajan Singh has played with Dhoni for a very long time and he revealed an incident when “Captain Cool” threw away his bat in frustration.

Harbhajan recalled a practice match in Jharkhand where Dhoni's team was not doing well. The ex-India skipper walked into the dressing room and threw his bat so hard that the handle broke.

“We were playing in Jharkhand. We were playing some game in a warm-up session. We had formed our own teams and Dhoni's team was lagging behind. He came at the last and he threw his bat so badly the handle broke,” Harbhajan told Sanjay Manjrekar during commentary.

Dhoni smashed a T20 cricket 'world record' as he went on to become the wicket-keeper with the most number of catches in the shortest format of the game. It was Quinton de Kock who earlier held the record but he was surpassed by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper in the list.

Dhoni and De Kock were tied at the No. 1 spot before the match started, with both taking a total of 207 catches in T20 cricket. After Dhoni grabbed the catch of Aiden Markram on the bowling of Maheesh Theekshana in the match, he went past De Kock to make the numero uno spot solely his own.

Dhoni isn't the only Indian in the top 5. Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik is only three catches behind Dhoni in the list.