Former India opener Gautam Gambhir reacted after veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, drawing curtains on an illustrious career spanning 23 years. Terming Harbhajan “a true superstar”, the former left-handed batter said those believing cricket is batsman's game should look at the off-spinner's career. "Those who say cricket is becoming a batsman's game should look at your career. You're a true superstar @harbhajan_singh!” Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

Gambhir and Harbhajan have together played 132 matches for India – 37 Tests, 73 ODIs and 22 T20Is – between 2003 and 2012.

Those who say cricket is becoming a batsman's game should look at your career. You're a true superstar @harbhajan_singh! ???????? pic.twitter.com/LkLywlFGkO — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 24, 2021

The veteran off-spinner finished his career as India's second highest wicket-taker across formats and is still only the second Indian cricketer after Anil Kumble to pick more than 700 international wickets.

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful," Harbhajan wrote on Twitter while announcing his retirement.

The great off-spinner, who was the first Indian to claim a Test hat-trick, also played crucial roles in India's last two World Cup wins – the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

“Speaking about my cricket career. My first moment of joy was when I took a hat-trick in Kolkata, becoming the first Indian to do so in Test cricket. During that series, I took 32 wickets in three matches, and it is still a record.

"The 2007 World Cup, and of course the 2011 World Cup triumph was the most important to me. These memorable moments I will never be able to forget. I can't describe it in words how much happiness I got from it,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

The off-spinner, who last played an international match in 2016, ended his career with 417 wickets in 103 Tests. Harbhajan represented India in 236 ODIs, in which he picked up 269 wickets. He also picked up 25 wickets in 28 T20Is for India.