Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. The off-spinner took to Twitter to make the announcement and also shared a video on Youtube in which he explained the reason behind his decision. Harbhajan was an integral part of the Indian team across formats in the 2000s and won the 2007 ICC WT20 and the 2011 ICC World Cup with the team under MS Dhoni's captaincy. Harbhajan shot to fame in 2001 as he played a stellar role in helping India beat Steve Waugh's all-conquering Australian side in a home Test series. The off-spinner picked up 32 wickets in the series, which included a hat-trick in the landmark 2nd Test in Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful," Harbhajan wrote on Twitter.

Harbhajan made his international debut as a 17-year-old against Australia in Bengaluru in March 1998. He would go on to pick up 417 wickets in 103 Test matches and remains India's fourth highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Harbhajan represented India in 236 ODIs, in which he picked up 269 wickets. He also picked up 25 wickets in 28 T20Is for India.

Harbhajan was an integral part of the India team, which achieved a lot of success away from home under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. He is among the select few Indian cricketers who have played two ICC World Cup finals, losing to Australia in 2003 and winning against Sri Lanka in 2011.