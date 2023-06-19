The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 had its fair share of controversies. While the incident involving Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Gautam Gambhir topped them all, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Avesh Khan's helmet throw against Royal Challengers Bangalore was also a highly talked-about moment. Avesh was even handed a fine by the IPL for the action. In an interview, the pacer has opened up on the incident, admitting that he went a little overboard in the match and shouldn't have done that.

The first match-up between RCB and LSG turned out to be a thriller, with KL Rahul's side emerging as the winners. Avesh, who was on the pitch when the run-chase was completed, threw his helmet on the ground in celebration, earning a hefty fine in the process.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Avesh admitted that he shouldn't have done that.

"Yeh social media mein mera mahool bana rehta hai and helmet incident thoda jyada hogaya tha. I realised later that I shouldn't have done this. It just happened in the heat of the moment. I now feel sad that yaar yeh sab cheez nahi karna tha," he said

Opening up on his performances in IPL 2023 season, Avesh said he did well although it wasn't up to his usual standards.

"If you compare my past two IPL seasons before this one, it went the way I wanted to. However, even though the season didn't go well as per my standard, I maintained my economy rate which is less than 10. I bowl crucial overs 4 or 5th over and later in death," said the pacer.

"I had stitches in my web and still I bowled in initial IPL games. He (bowling coach Morne Morkel) openly said that he likes my attitude that puts the team above everything else. I took a painkiller and took an injection in my hand and everyone praised me after the game," he recalled.