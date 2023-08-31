Despite making it to the squad for the Asia Cup, India batter KL Rahul will miss the first two games of the tournament, confirmed head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of the start of the continental event. Rahul, who has been out of action since May 2023 due to a calf injury, has suffered a fresh niggle. Dravid confirmed that Rahul will not travel to Sri Lanka with the rest of the team and will miss both group games, against Pakistan and Nepal.

However, former India batter Mohammed Kaif has said that there is no guarantee that wicket-keeping batter KL Rahul will be fit for any matches in the 2023 Asia Cup.

"This means KL Rahul's injury could aggravate. If he is unfit now, there is no guarantee that he will be fit after two games. The news is not good for Indian fans because Rahul plays very well at No. 5 in ODIs. His stats are very good," Kaif said on Star Sports.

Kaif said that Rahul's absence will be a huge miss for India as he provides a finishing touch while batting in the middle order.

"He knows how to shift gears, is able to play big shots, and knows how to stabilize innings. You won't get a replacement even if you play Ishan Kishan. Apart from wicket-keeping, Rahul also provides a finishing touch," the former India batter added.

India begin their campaign in Pallekele against Pakistan on September 2, before squaring off against Nepal at the same venue on September 4.