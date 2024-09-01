The upcoming edition of the Duleep Trophy, which marks the beginning of red-ball cricket in the domestic season, will feature top Indian stars from the international circuit and emerging talents competing at the highest level. The tournament is set to begin on September 5, 2024, in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Star India batters Rishabh Pant, Kishan, Shubman Gill and many more players are set to feature in the Duleep Trophy 2024-25 season. However, the big names like Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma will be the missing the domestic tournament.

Recently, former India batter Suresh Raina stated that the star players should have played the Duleep Trophy as it would have helped them prepare for the upcoming crucial Test series.

"Yes, they should've played, you see we haven't played red-ball cricket ever since the IPL ended. Since, we're heading towards a crucial Test series, one must play 4 day cricket and get used to how the wicket will behave on Day 4. I think they're mature enough when they will regroup for 4-5 days and start practising. Sometimes, family-time is also important, "Raina told Sports Tak a Legends League Cricket (LLC) event in Delhi.

India will be squaring off against Bangladesh in an upcoming two-match Test series, starting from September 19.

Raina said that Bangladesh cannot be taken lightly as the Asian side has a fine bowling attack as India prepares, adding that this series will be a practice match ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Speaking to ANI, Raina said, "Now, a team for Tests will be formed. Top players playing Duleep Trophy is a nice initiative by the BCCI. You get to know a lot of things when you play red-ball cricket."

"You cannot take Bangladesh lightly as they have a fine spin bowling attack and some good players who have done well for a long time. This series will be a fine match practice for the tour to Australia," he added.

Legends League Cricket will be played in India and Qatar from September 11 to October 5 this year.

(With ANI Inputs)