The friendship between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli has developed over the years and it is based on mutual respect and admiration. Both cricketers have publicly praised each other in the past and their camaraderie has been quite evident both on and off the field. In a video going viral on social media, Dhoni was asked about his relationship with Virat and had a straightforward answer. Dhoni said that there is an age gap between them but he believes Virat is among the best players in world cricket.

"We have been playing since 2008/09, there's still an age gap. So I don't know whether I would say like I am an older brother or colleague or whatever name you give it. But at the end of the day, we have been colleagues, you know, who played for India for a very long time. He has been amongst the best when it comes to world cricket," Dhoni said at the event.

Meanwhile, England veteran batter Joe Root surpassed legendary Alastair Cook to register the most centuries by an English batter in the longest format.

Root reached this new height in Test cricket during the second Test against Sri Lanka at the iconic Lord's Stadium.

Root scored 103 runs in just 121 balls, with 10 boundaries. His runs came at a strike rate of 85.12.

With his 34th Test century, Root has now surpassed Cook's tally of 33 centuries and is now the most successful England batter in terms of centuries.

This is also Root's 50th international century, making him the ninth player to do so. Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar has scored 100 international tons, the most by any player. Root joins the elite company of legends like Virat Kohli (80), Ricky Ponting (71), Kumar Sangakkara (63), Jacques Kallis (62), Hashim Amla (55), Mahela Jayawardene (54) and Brian Lara (53).

Among the currently active players, Root is only the second player besides Virat to have 50 international centuries. At number three is Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (48).

(With ANI inputs)