Eyeing a return to the national side, veteran pacer Wahab Riaz has shared his views on the issue of favoritism during the tenure of Ramiz Raja as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman. Wahab, who was on Friday named Sports Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, slammed former chief selector Muhammad Wasim for his selection criteria, and questioned the exclusion of senior players from the national side. Wahab, who last played for Pakistan in 2020, labelled Wasim as a "laptop chief selector".

"Laptop chief selector [Wasim] did the poor selection. He didn't have justification for non-selection of players like Imad Wasim, Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed. Shoaib and Imad performed well in T20 World Cup 2021. Why their performance didn't come on his laptop? Why they were ignored for T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia? What was their fault?," Cricket Pakistan quoted Wahab as saying.

He also pointed out the issue of "favouritism" in the Pakistan team, suggesting that age should not be the sole criteria for selection.

"I know Ramiz Bhai was the last authority. The chief selector was bound to communicate with us but in our culture, you communicate with people who always agree with you. You don't communicate to the people who know how to defend their stance. There must be a limit to favouritism. It's not right to sideline players calling them over-aged. If age is important, then the rule must be the same for everyone," he added.

Wahab was dropped from the Pakistan team in 2020, but he has not given up hope of a comeback.

