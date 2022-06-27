India's pace sensation Umran Malik was handed his debut cap for the team's first T20I against Ireland on Sunday but it did not turn out to be a dream debut for the tearaway fast bowler. The match was reduce to a 12-over contest due to rain and Umran got to bowl just one over in which he conceded 14 runs. It might not have been an ideal start for the youngster but he has a long way to go and former Pakistan leg spinner Danish Kaneria backed Umran to do well for India in the future.

“We must understand that it was his first game, and there is always pressure when it's a 12-over match. You cannot judge a player on the basis of one over,” Kaneria said on his Youtube channel.

“He will get more chances and he will do very well. He's been doing well, and that's why he's been selected.

"He will continue to gain experience as he plays under different captains. The likes of Hardik Pandya, and when he plays with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma he will get more backing," the former Pakistan spinner added.

Umran Malik was handed his debut cap by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The pacer from Jammu and Kashmir had impressed one and all with his pace and wicket taking ability in IPL 2022, where he finished the fourth highest wicket-taker with 22 scalps.

It will be interesting to see whether Umran keeps his place in the playing XI for the second and decising match of the series on Tuesday.