Prithvi Shaw was in the headlines recently but not for his exploits on the cricket field. The Mumbai cricketer faced a lot of backlash after an altercation at a nightclub with social media influencer Sapna Gill and some of her friends. While Shaw accused the influencer of breaching his personal space, Gill in turn pressed charges of molestation on the cricketer and even said that he started the fight. While no hard action was taken against Shaw, the police went on to arrest Gill and her friends. On Thursday, Shaw took to social media and posted a cryptic message on his Instagram account that left a lot of fans puzzled.

"Some people will only love you, as much as they can use you. Their loyalty ends where the benefits stop," Shaw wrote in his Instagram story. The post seemed targeted towards some of the people close to the cricketer in the turbulent times recently but there was no confirmation from any sources.

Shaw did not feature regularly in the Indian cricket team squad recently and although some fans have been asking for his inclusion on the basis on his form in domestic cricket, the selectors have decided against it in the recent past. The last time he played for India was back in May 2021 when India took on Sri Lanka in a T20I encounter. He was also part of the T20I squad against New Zealand but did not play.

Shaw recently took part in the Delhi Capitals training camp at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the right-handed batter looked in brilliant form in front of mentor Sourav Ganguly and assistant coach Praveen Amre.

Featured Video Of The Day

Watch: Axar Patel And His Wife Meha Visit Baba Mahakal Temple In Ujjain