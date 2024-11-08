Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi praised skipper Mohammad Rizwan and the entire team following their nine-wicket victory over Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide on Friday. Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub, and Abdullah Shafique led Pakistan's dominant comeback, securing a powerful nine-wicket win over Australia to level the three-match series 1-1. After the match, Afridi took to X, expressing that "when a captain inspires, the team fires". He also commended Rizwan, Haris, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saim, and Abdullah for their "marvellous" performances.

"When a captain inspires, the team fires! What a phenomenal comeback performance by Pakistan in Adelaide - securing our first-ever nine-wicket win over world champions Australia on their home turf! This victory is a huge confidence booster for the ODIs ahead. The word 'marvellous' barely does justice to today's stellar display from Rizwan, Haris, Shaheen, Saim, and Abdullah. Lads, keep believing in yourselves, and inshallah, even more successes are just around the corner," Afridi wrote in his post.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that worked in their favour. Except for Steve Smith (35 off 48 balls, with five fours and a six), no Australian batter could surpass the 20-run mark, with Australia bowled out for 163 in 35 overs.

Haris Rauf (5/29) bowled a superb spell across eight overs, while Shaheen took three wickets for 26 runs. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain chipped in with a wicket each.

Chasing 164, Saim Ayub (82 off 71 balls, with five fours and six sixes) and Abdullah Shafique (64* off 69 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) displayed brilliant batting, securing the win with nine wickets in hand and more than 23 overs to spare.

Rauf was awarded 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning performance.

