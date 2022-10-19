The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah's recent statement on the 2023 Asia Cup has invited criticism from Pakistan. Moments after being re-elected for the post of secretary, Shah said that India will not travel to Pakistan to participate in the 2023 50-over Asia Cup. Shah's statement has led to criticism from across the border, with reports suggesting that Pakistan might not participate in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. In the same light, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt also shared his views on the comments made by the BCCI secretary.

Butt suggested that there's no reason to get shocked as India have been firm on their stand on not playing Pakistan in a bilateral series.

"Pakistan have invited them but they don't want to play. They should've accepted the invitation, but what can we say about it? Their stand has been firm on the same for a long time. They also don't want to play bilateral series at neutral venues. Other teams also played bilateral against Pakistan in the UAE. India play Pakistan in World Cups, Asia Cups," Butt said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCVEuD9BPJw

Butt further stated that the PCB too shouldn't send the team for the ODI World Cup next year in India.

"If they have the policy of not playing Pakistan, there's no reason to get shocked or worried. If they don't want to play, you can't force them. There is no point in playing at a neutral venue. This is all because of all politics. So no need to get shocked or worried. The least you could do is not play the World Cup, or ask for a neutral venue," he added.