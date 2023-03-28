India opener Shikhar Dhawan has defended Suryakumar Yadav after the latter's disappointing run in the recently concluded Test series against Australia by making the case that SKY has been extremely consistent when it comes to white-ball cricket. Suryakumar became the first Indian batsman to score three consecutive golden ducks in a three-match ODI series and that prompted extreme criticism from experts who asked the team management to look for another No 4 ahead of the World Cup.

In a recent interaction, Dhawan was asked about Suryakumar's situation, and he said that failures can occur in the course of one's career and backed the batter to bounce back strongly in the future.

"Suryakumar Yadav has performed really well. He has consistently performed in the last couple of years. (He hasn't done well) in a couple of series, which is very natural. If we talk about the Test match, the wickets are very different in a Test; that is the biggest challenge. When we played in India, there were turning tracks prepared because India had to win games. Things are not easy for batters, no matter how big he is and that is where experience comes to use. So, in the case of a youngster, they will falter a couple of times before learning," Dhawan said in an interview with Sports Tak.

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh has also given his vote of confidence to the under-fire Suryakumar, suggesting he will play a key role for India in ODI World Cup this year.

"Every sports person goes thru ups & downs in their career! We've all experienced it at sum point. I believe @surya_14kumar is a key player for India & will play an imp role in the #WorldCup if given the opportunities. Let's back our players coz our Surya will rise again," Yuvraj tweeted.