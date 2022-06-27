Former pacer Tanvir Ahmed has slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja, saying that the 59-year-old has followed in the footsteps of his predecessors and has done nothing for the betterment of the sport in the country. Pakistan are currently fifth, third, and third in the ICC Test, ODI and T20I rankings respectively. The Babar Azam-led side also reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, but lost to Australia. Tanvir Ahmed feels that the team selection and hirings within PCB are still not based on merit.

"It's been around 8-9 months since Ramiz Raja came (and took charge of the PCB). Tell me one good thing (he) has done so far as the chairman. The criteria of team selection and hirings within the PCB are still not based on merit," Tanvir Ahmed said in a video on his YouTube channel.

The 43-year-old said that he had high hopes when Raja was appointed as the PCB chairman last year, but the issues haven't been addressed so far.

"When Ramiz Raja was elected as the PCB chairman, I thought that things will improve but that has not been the case so far. But he is also like his predecessors who is passing time and enjoying his stint," he added.

Promoted

While there have been speculations that he might get sacked by the ruling government, Raja recently said that he wants to continue as the chairman of PCB.

"It's been two months now and we can't live on speculations. If something had to happen it would have happened by now. Look unless you give continuity a chance nothing will improve in Pakistan cricket," Raja had said.